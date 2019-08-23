Home

POWERED BY

Services
The Co-operative Funeralcare Preston
179 Station Road
Preston, Lancashire PR5 6LA
01772 698236
Funeral service
Tuesday, Aug. 27, 2019
10:45
Preston Crematorium
Celebration of Life
Following Services
The Ram's Head
67 Liverpool Road
Longton
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Joan Johnson
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Joan Johnson

Notice Condolences

Joan Johnson Notice
Johnson Passed peacefully
at Royal Preston Hospital surrounded by her loving family.
Joan
Aged 79 years
Joan's funeral service is to take place at Preston Crematorium on Tuesday 27th August 2019
at 10.45am.
Followed by a celebration
of her life at The Ram's Head, 67 Liverpool Road, Longton PR4 5HA
The family are to provide flowers; donations in Joan's memory are welcome and will benefit
Cancer research, c/o
the family.
All enquiries to
The Co-operative Funeralcare,
179 Station Road,
Bamber Bridge, PR5 6LA.
Tel. 01772 698236
Published in The Lancashire Evening Post on Aug. 23, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.