Joan Hodgkiss

Notice Condolences

Joan Hodgkiss Notice
HODGKISS Peacefully on 17th June 2019,

JOAN
Aged 85 years,

Mum of Andrew, gran of Lydon and Ashlene and nan of Thea and Ruby
Funeral Service and Committal at Preston Crematorium,
on Tuesday 25th June at 3.15pm.

Family flowers only please, donations if wished are for either 'Royal Preston Hospital' or 'Meadowfield House' c/o

Martin's, The Funeral Directors,
186 - 188, Tulketh Brow,
Ashton-on-Ribble,
PRESTON. PR2 2JJ.
Tel: 01772 - 733007
Published in The Lancashire Evening Post on June 21, 2019
