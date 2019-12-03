Home

Joan Hindle

Notice

Joan Hindle Notice
HINDLE Joan The family of the late Joan wish to thank all relatives,
friends and neighbours for their kind messages of sympathy,
cards of condolence and generous donations made to
'Rosemere Cancer Foundation'.
Thank you to Fr Colin for
a lovely service at
St Mary's Brownedge R.C. Church, Bamber Bridge and also to everyone who attended the service.
Finally, thank you to
Ian Wilde
Independent Funeral Directors,
for their professional and dignified funeral arrangements.
Published in The Lancashire Evening Post on Dec. 3, 2019
