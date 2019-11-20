|
|
|
HINDLE Peacefully at home surrounded
by her loving family
On 14th November 2019
Joan
Aged 80 years.
The much loved wife to
Lawrence (deceased),
loving mum to Catherine,
Deborah, Robert & Justine,
wonderful mother in law
to Mark, Peter & Stewart,
devoted nanna to Joanne,
William, Victoria, Zoey, Chloe, Joseph, Maisie & Evie-Lily,
amazing great nanna
to Jake, Poppy & Isabelle,
sadly missed by all her
family & friends.
Requiem Mass at
St Mary's Brownedge R.C. Church, Bamber Bridge on
Thursday 28th November 2019
at 10.00 a.m.
followed by Committal at
Charnock Richard Crematorium.
Family flowers only please.
Donations, if desired, to
'Rosemere Cancer Foundation'
c/o the family.
Inquiries to:
Ian Wilde Independent
Funeral Directors,
211 Station Road,
Bamber Bridge, PR5 6LD.
Tel: 01772 902345
Published in The Lancashire Evening Post on Nov. 20, 2019