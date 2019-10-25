|
|
|
HINDLE (née Tomlinson)
Joan Peacefully at home on
18th October 2019
aged 84 years.
The beloved wife of
Peter (deceased),
dearly loved mother of Mark, respected mother in law of Annabel, loving grandma of Emma and Martin and dear sister to Richard (deceased) and James.
Will be sadly missed
by all her family
Funeral service at
Preston Crematorium on
Tuesday 29th October 2019 at 10.00am.
Family flowers only;
donations preferred to Alzheimer's Society c/o
the funeral director.
Enquiries to Neal Buckley, Penwortham Funeral Service,
6 Liverpool Road, Penwortham Tel:744700
Published in The Lancashire Evening Post on Oct. 25, 2019