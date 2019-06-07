|
|
|
GARDNER (nee Yates) Peacefully
On 1st June 2019
Joan
Aged 94 years
Beloved wife of Eric (deceased),
loving sister, auntie, great auntie and will be sadly missed by all
her family & friends.
'Goodnight, God Bless'
Funeral Service and Committal at
Charnock Richard Crematorium on Thursday 13th June 2019 at 10.30 am
Family flowers only please.
Donations, if desired, to
'Salvation Army'
c/o the family.
Enquiries to:
Ian Wilde Independent
Funeral Directors
211 Station Road,
Bamber Bridge, PR5 6LD
Tel: 01772 902345
Published in The Lancashire Evening Post on June 7, 2019
Read More