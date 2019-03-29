|
|
|
CUFF Formerly of Cuff's Ice Cream
Peacefully on 24th March 2019 at
Rosebridge Nursing Home, Hindley
Joan
Aged 93 years
A very dear and loving
mother of John,
Pam, Gary and Ian,
treasured mother-in-law
of Peter, Vera, Fiona and Liz.
Loving grandma of John,
Phillip, Zoe, Marcus, Gemma, Robert and Oliver,
and cherished great grandmother.
Joan's Funeral Service is to
be held at Preston Crematorium on Wednesday 10th April
at 12:15p.m.
No black please at Joan's request.
Family flowers only.
Donations if so desired may be made in memory of Joan to benefit Dementia UK.
Confirmation of attendance to 01942 813653
Enquiries to McKenna Funeralcare,
54-56 Meadow Street, Preston
Tel:- 01772 251694
Published in The Lancashire Evening Post on Mar. 29, 2019
