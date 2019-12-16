|
CAULFIELD Joan Margaret Passed away peacefully in hospital on 4th December 2019,
aged 95 years.
Beloved wife of the late Allan, dearly loved mum of Bill
and loving gran to Ben.
Will be sadly missed
Funeral service at
West Lancashire Crematorium, Burscough on
Wednesday 18th December at 10.00am.
Family flowers only please; donations if desired to RNLI c/o
the funeral director.
Enquiries to Neal Buckley, Longton Hutton & Penwortham Funeral Service, Skip Lane, Hutton, Tel: 616362
Published in The Lancashire Evening Post on Dec. 16, 2019