Martins The Funeral Directors (Ashton-on-Ribble, Preston)
188, Tulketh Brow
Preston, Lancashire PR2 2JJ
01772 733007
Joan Casson Notice
CASSON Peacefully, on July 16th 2019,
in Sherwood Court,
surrounded by her family,
JOAN
A much loved wife, mother, grandmother and
great-grandmother.
'Dearly loved and
will be sadly missed.'
Funeral Service and committal
at Preston Crematorium on Thursday 25th July at 2.30 p.m.
Family flowers only please, donations if wished may be sent for either 'R.S.P.B.' or
'World Wildlife Fund'
c/o the funeral director.
Martin's, The Funeral Directors,
186 - 188, Tulketh Brow,
Ashton-on-Ribble,
PRESTON. PR2 2JJ.
Tel. 01772 - 733007.
Published in The Lancashire Evening Post on July 19, 2019
