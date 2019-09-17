Home

Funeral service
Friday, Sep. 27, 2019
14:30
Midge Hall Methodist Church
Leyland
Committal
Following Services
Charnock Richard Crematorium
Joan Carr Notice
CARR (nee Trunkfield)
Joan Aged 97 years.
Peacefully, after a short illness,
at Royal Preston Hospital,
on Monday 9th September 2019.
Former nurse and
devoted Wife to Sam (deceased).
A much loved Grandma and Mum to Kath, Martin, Stephen
and Margaret.
A dear friend to many people.
Joan's funeral service will take place at Midge Hall Methodist Church, Leyland
on Friday 27th September 2019
at 2.30pm followed by Committal at Charnock Richard Crematorium.
Family flowers only please, donations if so desired,
to benefit the
British Heart Foundation/
Midge Hall Methodist Church
c/o the Family.
All enquiries to Bretherton McKenna Funeralcare,
Leyland, PR25 1TU.
Tel: 01772 422450
Published in The Lancashire Evening Post on Sept. 17, 2019
