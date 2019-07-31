Home

Requiem Mass
Tuesday, Aug. 6, 2019
10:30
St Teresa's RC Church
Penwortham
Joan Burn Notice
BURN Of your charity pray
for the repose of the soul of
Joan Mary
aged 88 years

Who died peacefully in hospital on 27th July 2019 fortified with
the rites of Holy Church.
Beloved wife of the late Norman, dearly loved mum, mother-in-law and nanna, also a dear
sister and aunty.
Our Lady of Lourdes
intercede for her.
Requiem Mass at
St Teresa's RC Church, Penwortham on
Tuesday 6th August at 10.30am, followed by committal at
Preston Crematorium.
Mourning clothing optional.
Family flowers only please; donations preferred to Versus Arthritis (Research) c/o the funeral director
Enquiries to Neal Buckley, Penwortham Funeral Service,
6 Liverpool Road, Penwortham Tel:744700
Published in The Lancashire Evening Post from July 31 to Aug. 1, 2019
