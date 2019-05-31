Home

O'LOUGHLIN On 15th May 2019, at his home,
Jimmy
Loving dad of
Chris, Daniel, Bradley and Hollie.
'It's not the words,
They are but few,
It's the love that we keep,
In our hearts for you'
Funeral Service and Committal at Preston Crematorium, on
Friday 7th June at 11.30 a.m. Family flowers only please,
donations if wished
may be sent for
'Carlisle Branch,
Kings Own Border
Regimental Association ' c/o
Martin's, The Funeral Directors,
186 - 188, Tulketh Brow,
Ashton-on-Ribble,
PRESTON. PR2 2JJ.
Tel: 01772 - 733007.
Published in The Lancashire Evening Post on May 31, 2019
