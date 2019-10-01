|
|
|
CATTERALL Jimmy Died October 1st, 2000.
Remembered with love,
today and every day.
Love Marlene and Seth James xx
~~~~~~~~
DAD
For 19 years we have missed you.
For 19 years we have cried
If love alone could have saved you
You never would have died.
Love Marlene, Ronnie, Stacey, Simon, Paul, Laura, Mia Ella, Harvey Jim,
Eva Leigh, Charlie James, Leigha Rose and Kacey Mae xxxxxx
~~~~~~~~
DAD
I shall always remember
the closeness that we had
I love you and miss you so much
My kind and thoughtful dad.
Love you, Barbara and Jim xxxxxx
Published in The Lancashire Evening Post on Oct. 1, 2019