Notice Durnian Teresa and family of the late

Jim Durnian would like to thank all relatives, friends and neighbours for their kind messages of sympathy, cards of condolence and mass offerings received at this sad time. Thank you to all the many people, including parishioners of St Gregory's, who came to support and help us at Jim's Requiem Mass and for the generous donations received for St Gregory's Lourdes Fund. Thanks to the staff at the Royal Preston Hospital, district nurses from Brookfield Clinic and carers from Flexicare for all their care given to Jim.

Thanks to Fr Andrew Allman,

Fr Ted Gannon and Rev Jim Maguire for all their prayers and comforting ministrations.

Published in The Lancashire Evening Post on Feb. 21, 2019