BUGGY (née Spink)
Jillian It is with deep sadness we announce the death of
JILLIAN
aged 65 years.
The devoted wife of the late Martin, and dearly loved sister of Patricia, a beloved sister-in-law, auntie and a wonderful friend to many.
Funeral service at
Charnock Richard Crematorium on Friday 8th March at 10.30am.
Family flowers only please; donations if desired to
Cancer Research UK
c/o the funeral director.
Enquiries to Neal Buckley, Penwortham Funeral Service,
6 Liverpool Road, Penwortham
Tel: 744700
Published in The Lancashire Evening Post on Mar. 4, 2019
