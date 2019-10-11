Home

POWERED BY

Services
Neal Buckley Funeral Service
Skip Lane
Preston, Lancashire PR4 5HE
01772 616362
Resources
More Obituaries for Jill Staton
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Jill Staton

Notice

Jill Staton Notice
STATON Jill Jill's family would like to thank relatives, friends and neighbours for their kind messages of sympathy and support, cards of condolence and generous donations at this sad time.
Special thanks to all those who cared for Jill during her illness especially Dr Capewell, Chelle,
Anni and all of the Community Team at St Catherine's Hospice.
Also Penwortham and Longton District Nurses, Dr Glen at
St Mary's Health Centre and all the staff at Longton Nursing Home. Thank you to the catering staff at Penwortham Golf Club for their kind hospitality. Thanks also to Chris Nelson for his kindness and lovely service. And as always
a final thank you to Neal Buckley and staff for caring and dignified
funeral arrangements.
Published in The Lancashire Evening Post on Oct. 11, 2019
Read More
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.