Staton Jill Peacefully in Longton Nursing Home on 27th September 2019 aged 53 years.
Loving daughter of Winifred
and Roy (deceased)
and dear sister to Ann.
Will be sadly missed
Funeral service will be at
St Mary's Parish Church, Penwortham on Friday
4th October at 12.00pm,
followed by committal at
Charnock Richard Crematorium.
Family flowers only;
donations preferred to
St Catherine's Hospice
c/o the funeral director.
Enquiries to
Neal Buckley,
Penwortham Funeral Service,
6 Liverpool Road, Penwortham
Tel: 744700
Published in The Lancashire Evening Post on Oct. 1, 2019
