Notice Following the Funeral of Jessie McKinlay

Friday 10th May 2019 Margaret, Mary, Elizabeth, Jimmy, Georgia, Richard & Isa would sincerely like to thank everybody who attended the service, Jessie would have been so happy to know so many of her family and dear friends were there to say goodbye and for all the sympathy cards and support during our time of loss, also for the donation of £220 for the Salvation Army.

Particular thanks to

Dolores Seaton, Celebrant for leading the service and who made a lasting impression on all present. Huge thanks to Pauline and her team at Moore Park Sports and Social Club for their excellent service and hospitality.

Finally to Allyson at Brown Funeralcare for her support and sensitive, professional handling of all the arrangements. Published in The Lancashire Evening Post on May 31, 2019