JONES Jenny Jenny's family would like to sincerely thank all relatives, friends and neighbours for their words of comfort, cards of condolence and donations received for
All Saints Church, Preston.
Grateful appreciation goes to William Houghton Funeral Directors for their professional arrangements. Special thanks go to Nathan Buttery and his team at All Saints Church for their genuine and heartfelt support.
'The Lord gives and the Lord
takes away; blessed be
the name of the Lord.'
Published in The Lancashire Evening Post on Mar. 26, 2019
