Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Jenny Jones
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Jenny Jones

Notice

Jenny Jones Notice
JONES Jenny Jenny's family would like to sincerely thank all relatives, friends and neighbours for their words of comfort, cards of condolence and donations received for
All Saints Church, Preston.
Grateful appreciation goes to William Houghton Funeral Directors for their professional arrangements. Special thanks go to Nathan Buttery and his team at All Saints Church for their genuine and heartfelt support.
'The Lord gives and the Lord
takes away; blessed be
the name of the Lord.'
Published in The Lancashire Evening Post on Mar. 26, 2019
Read More
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.