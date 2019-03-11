Home

William Houghton Funeral Director (Longridge)
Chapel Hill
Preston, Lancashire PR3 3JY
01772 782291
Funeral service
Friday, Mar. 15, 2019
14:30
All Saints Church
Elizabeth Street
Preston
Jenny Jones Notice
JONES (née Freeman)
Jenny Peacefully on
Tuesday 5th March 2019,
aged 81 years at
Longridge Lodge Care Home.
Dearly beloved wife of Gordon, loving Mum of Angela, Carol, Helen, John and Alison.
Dear Mother-in-law to Andy, Travall, Kirsty and Graham.
Much loved Grandma,
Great-Grandma and
Great-Great-Grandma.
Treasured friend of so many.
The funeral service will take place at All Saints Church, Elizabeth Street, Preston PR1 2RX on
Friday 15th March at 2.30pm,
prior to committal at
Preston Crematorium.
Family flowers only please.
Donations in memory of Jenny will be given to 'All Saints Church',
to support their work in the community.
All enquiries to
William Houghton
Funeral Directors,
Chapel Hill, Longridge.
Tel 01772 782291
Published in The Lancashire Evening Post on Mar. 11, 2019
