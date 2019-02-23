BROPHY Jenny Dearest Wife,

Although you can't be

here with me,

We're truly not apart,

Until the final breath I take,

You'll be living in my heart,

We'll meet again,

I know we will,

To share our love and never part.

All my love Paddy xxx

~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~

Mum,

Three little words;

Forget me not;

Don't seem much,

But mean a lot,

Just a memory fond and true,

To show dear Mum,

We think of you.

All our love Patricia, Yvonne,

John, Teresa and Lee xxx

~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~

BROPHY

Anthony

Son,

Sad and sudden was the call,

So dearly loved by one and all,

His memory is as sweet today,

As in the hour he passed away.

All my love Dad xxx

~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~

Brother,

Those who love you,

Sadly miss you,

As it dawns another year,

In our lonely heart of thinking,

Thoughts of you are always near.

All our love Patricia, Yvonne,

John, Teresa and Lee xxx Published in The Lancashire Evening Post on Feb. 23, 2019