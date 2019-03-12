|
Terrell Jennifer Elizabeth Suddenly after a short illness
on 5th March 2019,
Jennifer, aged 74 years.
Beloved wife of the late Trevor, loving mum of Janet and Lesley, adored grandma to Olivia and Jason and a cherished
mother-in-law,
sister-in-law and auntie.
"Will be forever missed
by her family and friends".
Service and cremation at
Lytham Park Crematorium on Thursday 21st March 2019
at 2.30pm.
Family flowers only please, donations if so desired,
may be sent for
"Bloodwise"
c/o
Roland L. Whitehead and Daughter, The Old Lifeboat House, Eastbank Road, St. Annes,
FY8 1ND, Tel. (01253) 780860.
Published in The Lancashire Evening Post on Mar. 12, 2019
