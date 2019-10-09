|
|
|
CRITCHLEY (nee Foden)
Jennifer Anne The family of the late
Jennifer Critchley
would like to express their
sincere thanks to all family, friends and neighbours for their kindness, cards of condolence and generous donations received
at this sad time.
A special thanks to Guardian Care and Sue Ryder, Cuerden Hall
for all their care, help and support over the years.
Also thank you to Andrew Belshaw for his warmness throughout and also his kind and caring ministrations.
Finally, thank you to Ian Wilde Independent Funeral Directors
for their caring and dignified funeral arrangements.
Published in The Lancashire Evening Post on Oct. 9, 2019