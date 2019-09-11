Home

W & N Houghton Funerals Ltd
Chapel Hill, Longridge
Preston, Lancashire PR3 3JY
(177) 278-2291
Funeral service
Thursday, Sep. 19, 2019
11:30
Preston Crematorium
Jeffrey Metcalfe Notice
METCALFE Jeffrey Peacefully in
St. Catherine's Hospice on
Friday 6th September,
aged 88 years.
Beloved husband of the late Dorothy and sadly missed by his two sons Norman and Joseph, partner Evelyn and all the family.
The funeral service will take place at Preston Crematorium on Thursday 19th September at 11.30am. Family flowers only please, donations if desired to
'St. Catherine's Hospice'
William Houghton
Funeral Directors,
Chapel Hill, Longridge.
Tel 01772 782291
Published in The Lancashire Evening Post on Sept. 11, 2019
