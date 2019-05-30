|
|
|
Hutton Jeffrey Who died on 17th May 2019 at Royal Preston Hospital aged 79 years. Beloved husband of Marie and much loved father of Julie, Christopher and John. Cherished brother of Derek and the late Linda. Dearly loved uncle, brother-in-law and father-in-law. Adored grandad and great-grandad.
Funeral will be held on Wednesday 5th June 2019 at 11.30am at Preston Crematorium. Family flowers only, donations if desired in lieu of flowers to a .
All enquiries to Martin's Funeral Directors 01772 733007
Published in The Lancashire Evening Post on May 30, 2019
