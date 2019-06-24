|
Benn Jeff Passed away peacefully in
Victoria Hospital, Blackpool on 18th June 2019 Jeff, aged 56 years. A devoted husband to Dawn,
a loving dad to Gavin and Antonia, grandad, brother, uncle and
friend to many.
He will be sadly missed.
Funeral service and burial to be held at St John's Church, Pilling on Friday 28th June at 11.30am.
Family flowers only please, donations in lieu to Brian House
c/o and all enquiries contact Moons Funeral Service,
Sandy Lane, Preesall, FY6 0NU.
Tel 01253 810492.
Published in The Lancashire Evening Post on June 24, 2019
