William Houghton Funeral Director (Longridge)
Chapel Hill
Preston, Lancashire PR3 3JY
01772 782291
Funeral service
Friday, Mar. 22, 2019
11:00
St. Mary's R.C. Church
Fernyhalgh Preston
Jeanne Barnes Notice
BARNES (née Sturzaker)
Jeanne
On March 4th 2019,
suddenly but peacefully at home, Jeanne, aged 87 years.

Dearly beloved and loving wife and friend of the late Richard, devoted and cherished mother of Anne, Janet, Helen, Joanna and Sarah, much respected mother in law of Stephen, Richard, Stephen and Graham, absolutely adored grandmother of James, William, Grace, Nicola, Alexander, Kate, Lucy, Noah, Ruby and Sam.

Funeral service will be at
St. Mary's R.C. Church,
Fernyhalgh, Preston on
Friday 22nd March at 11.00am, followed by interment in the Churchyard. Family flowers only please, donations in memory
of Jeanne may be made to
the 'Alzheimers Society' or 'Arthritis Research UK'
c/o the funeral director.

All enquiries to
William Houghton Funeral Directors, Chapel Hill, Longridge. Tel 01772 782291
Published in The Lancashire Evening Post on Mar. 15, 2019
