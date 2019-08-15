|
|
|
YATES (formerly JAMES)
Jean Evelyn Passed away peacefully in hospital on 6th August 2019 aged 85 years.
Loving mother of Steven and Ian (sadly both deceased), and dearly loved grandma of Alicia, Kelly, Nicola and Mark.
Also much loved companion of Gordon, a dear step-mum,
step-grandma and mother-in-law, and a good friend and neighbour
to many.
Will be sadly missed
Funeral service at
Preston Crematorium on
Wednesday 21st August at 1.45pm.
Family flowers only please; donations preferred to NWAA
or Stroke Association
c/o the funeral director.
Enquiries to Neal Buckley, Penwortham Funeral Service,
6 Liverpool Road, Penwortham Tel: 744700
Published in The Lancashire Evening Post on Aug. 15, 2019