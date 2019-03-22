|
WYLIE Jean Jean's family would like to thank everyone for attending Mum's funeral service, their cards of sympathy and their kind messages of encouragement at this sad time.
We must also thank St. Catherine's Hospice for their compassionate and endless care of Mum in her final days and also the constant support given to the family.
Sincere thanks to Canon Brian McConkey for a lovely funeral service and kind words of comfort.
Heartfelt thanks to Wendy at Martin's for her patience and to Martin's the Funeral Directors
for their efficient, dignified
funeral arrangements.
Published in The Lancashire Evening Post on Mar. 22, 2019
