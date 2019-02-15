|
WYLIE Jean Sadly passed away at
St. Catherine's Hospice,
on 7th February 2019,
aged 90 years.
Dearly loved wife
of the late George.
Devoted mum of Susan and Neil and mother-in-law of
Andrew and Gina.
Treasured grandma of Johanna, Alice, Lucie and Matthew
and their partners and
great grandma of
Preston, Willow and Ava.
Much loved aunty of
Gary, Carol and their families.
'Rest in Peace'
Funeral Service and Committal
at Preston Crematorium, on Monday 25th February at 1.45 p.m.
Family flowers only, donations
if wished may be sent for
'St. Catherine's Hospice' c/o
and all enquiries to:-
Martin's, The Funeral Directors,
186 - 188, Tulketh Brow,
Ashton-on-Ribble,
PRESTON. PR2 2JJ.
Tel: 01772 - 733007.
Published in The Lancashire Evening Post on Feb. 15, 2019
