WALLBANK Jean Margaret Jean's family would like to express their sincere thanks and appreciation to their relatives, friends and neighbours for their cards of condolence, flowers, expressions of sympathy and support at this very sad time.
It has meant so much.
The family would like to thank everyone who attended the
lovely funeral service and for
the generous donations to
St. Anne's Church.
Many thanks to
Reverend Canon Ron Greenall and to Nick Houghton for dignified funeral arrangements.
Published in The Lancashire Evening Post on Nov. 21, 2019