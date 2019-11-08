Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Jean Wallbank
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Jean Wallbank

Notice Condolences

Jean Wallbank Notice
WALLBANK Jean Margaret Peacefully on 31st October 2019,
aged 87 years.
The beloved wife of the
late John Wallbank and
the late John Cross.
Dearly loved mum of Janet,
Linda, Susan and Ian,
stepmother of Carole,
a dear mother in law and
devoted grandma of Sarah,
Christopher, Emma, Laura,
Victoria, Hattie and Elspeth.
'Will be deeply loved and
fondly remembered always'
The funeral service and interment
will take place at St Anne's Church,
Woodplumpton on Monday
11th November at 10.55am.
Family flowers only please,
donations if so desired to
'St Anne's Church'.
All enquiries to
William Houghton
Funeral Director,
Chapel Hill, Longridge.
Tel 01772 782291.
Published in The Lancashire Evening Post on Nov. 8, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -