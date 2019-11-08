|
|
|
WALLBANK Jean Margaret Peacefully on 31st October 2019,
aged 87 years.
The beloved wife of the
late John Wallbank and
the late John Cross.
Dearly loved mum of Janet,
Linda, Susan and Ian,
stepmother of Carole,
a dear mother in law and
devoted grandma of Sarah,
Christopher, Emma, Laura,
Victoria, Hattie and Elspeth.
'Will be deeply loved and
fondly remembered always'
The funeral service and interment
will take place at St Anne's Church,
Woodplumpton on Monday
11th November at 10.55am.
Family flowers only please,
donations if so desired to
'St Anne's Church'.
All enquiries to
William Houghton
Funeral Director,
Chapel Hill, Longridge.
Tel 01772 782291.
Published in The Lancashire Evening Post on Nov. 8, 2019