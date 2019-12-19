Home

THRELFALL (nee Yates)
Jean Died peacefully at Royal Preston Hospital on 14th December 2019 surrounded by her loving family.
Dearly loved and loving wife of William Edward Threlfall, dearly beloved mother of Pat, Jack, Linda, Billy and Jeanette, dearly beloved nanna and great grandmother.
The Funeral Service will take place at Preston Crematorium,
11.30am on 2nd January 2020.
Donations, if so desired,
to Cancer Research UK.
A celebration of Jean life will follow at St. Gregory's
Catholic Club, Blackpool Road.
All welcome to attend.
Published in The Lancashire Evening Post on Dec. 19, 2019
