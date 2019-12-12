Home

Jean Thompson

Notice Condolences

Jean Thompson Notice
THOMPSON Peacefully, on 4th December 2019,
Jean
Much loved wife of the late Eddie, loving mum to
Debra, David and Paul.
Mother-in-law to Tina and Sue, and Grandma to Amy, Sara, Caley, Callum and Jay.
A Celebration of her life will take place at St. David's Church, Eldon Street, on Tuesday 17th December at 11.00 am prior to committal at Preston Crematorium.
No flowers by request please, donations if wished may be sent for 'Dementia U.K.'
c/o the funeral director.
Martin's, The Funeral Directors,
186 - 188, Tulketh Brow,
Ashton-on-Ribble,
PRESTON. PR2 2JJ.
Tel. 01772 - 733007.
Published in The Lancashire Evening Post on Dec. 12, 2019
