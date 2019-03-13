Home

Jean Robinson

Notice Condolences

Jean Robinson Notice
ROBINSON On 8th March 2019
Peacefully at Home
Our lovely Mum
Jean
Aged 85 years.

Funeral Service at
Holy Trinity Church, Hoghton
on Friday 22nd March 2019
at 11.00 a.m followed by
Committal at Pleasington Crematorium at 12.15 p.m

Family flowers only please.
Donations, if desired, to
'SPANA' or 'Children with
'Cancer UK' c/o the family.
Inquiries to:
Ian Wilde Independent
Funeral Directors
211 Station Road, Bamber Bridge, PR5 6LD
Tel: 01772 902345
Published in The Lancashire Evening Post on Mar. 13, 2019
