|
|
|
Riding (nee Atherton) Peacefully at Willowbrooke Rest Home on 7th February 2019
Jean
Aged 88 years.
Dearly beloved wife of the late Frank. Much loved mother of Frank and Barbara. Mother in law of Brenda and Alan.
A devoted grandma
and great grandma.
Gone from our lives.
But not from our hearts.
Funeral service and Committal to be held at Preston Crematorium
On Thursday 28th February 2019 at 11.30 am. Family Flowers only, donations if so desired to Macmillan Cancer Support.
c/o
N & K Harvey Funerals LTD,
5 Balcarres Road Leyland,
PR25 2EL
Tel No 01772 622203.
Published in The Lancashire Evening Post on Feb. 22, 2019
Read More