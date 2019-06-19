|
|
|
QUENTIN (née Slater) On 31st May 2019,
peacefully in hospital
Jean Elizabeth
'Liz'
Aged 93 years.
Beloved wife of the late Vic,
dearly loved aunt and great aunt.
Funeral Service to take place
at St. Mary's R.C. Church, Euxton
on Monday 24th June at 10:00am
followed by interment
in the churchyard.
Family flowers only please.
Donations, if desired,
to Diabetes UK c/o
the Funeral Director
(please gift aid if possible)
All enquiries to
Messrs B. Livesey Ltd.
Tel: 01257 262602
Published in The Lancashire Evening Post on June 19, 2019
