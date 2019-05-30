|
|
|
POPE Of your charity pray for the repose of the soul of
Jean
aged 86 years, who died peacefully in Sherwood Court Nursing Home on 24th May 2019.
Beloved wife of John and dearly loved mum of Raymond.
Our Lady of Lourdes
intercede for her
Requiem Mass at St Teresa's RC Church, Penwortham on Wednesday 5th June at 10am,
prior to interment in
Hill Road Cemetery.
Family flowers only please.
Enquiries to Neal Buckley, Penwortham Funeral Service,
6 Liverpool Road, Penwortham
Tel: 744700
Published in The Lancashire Evening Post on May 30, 2019
