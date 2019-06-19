Home

L. Stewart Dimond & Son
2 Bridge Street
Preston, Lancashire PR3 1YB
01995 602 316
Funeral service
Tuesday, Jun. 25, 2019
14:00
St. Mary and St. Michael's Catholic Church
Garstang
Resources
PARKINSON Jean Mary Passed away peacefully
on 7th June
aged 82 years.

Dearly loved wife, mum,
grandma and great grandma.

Jean will be remembered as a
very caring person who gave
her time to nursing and
voluntary work in the community,
alongside raising a family.

She will be deeply missed.

Funeral Service will take place
at St. Mary and St. Michael's
Catholic Church, Garstang on
Tuesday 25th June at 2pm,
prior to burial in the churchyard.

Family flowers only.
Donations if desired can be made
in memory of Jean for
Bowgreave Rise
Residential Care Home.

All enquiries to
Dimonds Funeralcare,
2 Bridge Street, Garstang,
Preston, PR3 1YB.
Tel: 01995 602316.
Published in The Lancashire Evening Post on June 19, 2019
