|
|
|
MERRALL Jean Suddenly on 17th September 2019,
in hospital, Jean, of Freckleton.
Beloved wife of the late John,
much loved mum of Philip and Sarah, dear mother in law of Tracey and loving nan and nanan to
Ayrton, Aidan and Matilda.
Jean will be greatly missed by all her family and many friends.
Service and cremation at
Lytham Park Crematorium on
Tuesday 1st October at 2.30pm.
Flowers are very welcome or,
if preferred, donations may be sent to Macmillan Cancer Support
c/o the Funeral Director, David Pope, Lytham Funeral Service Ltd. 42 Clifton Street, Lytham FY8 5EW
Tel. (01253) 733909.
Published in The Lancashire Evening Post on Sept. 20, 2019