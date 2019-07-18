Home

McKenna Funeral Directors
54-56 Meadow Street
Preston, Lancashire PR1 1TR
01772 251 694
Funeral service
Thursday, Jul. 25, 2019
11:30
Preston Crematorium
Jean Dempsey Notice
DEMPSEY Peacefully on 16th July 2019
JEAN
Aged 91 years.
Loving Mum of Albert and Franny and much loved by all her family.
A shadow walks beside us,
Forever by our sides,
Always there beside us
Ever since you died.
No words can tell,
No tears express,
The love, the loss, the emptiness.
Jean's Funeral Service is to be held at Preston Crematorium on Thursday 25th July at 11:30am.
Published in The Lancashire Evening Post on July 18, 2019
