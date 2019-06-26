|
|
|
ABBOTT On 22nd June 2019
Peacefully at home
Jean Margaret
Aged 81 Years
The beloved wife
of William 'Bud',
dearly loved mum of Gary,
mother in law of Helen,
loving grandma to
Alex, Sophie & Emily.
'So dearly loved,
so sadly missed'
Funeral Service and Committal
at Charnock Richard Crematorium
on Wednesday 10th July 2019
at 11.30a.m.
Family flowers only please.
Donations, if desired, to
'Baby Beat, c/o the family.
Inquiries to: Ian Wilde
Independent Funeral Directors
211 Station Road, Bamber Bridge,
PR5 6LD Tel: 01772 902345
Published in The Lancashire Evening Post on June 26, 2019
Read More