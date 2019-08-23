Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Jane Nawaz
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Jane Nawaz

Notice

Jane Nawaz Notice
Nawaz Jane
(Née McDuff) Jane's family would like to thank all our relatives, friends and neighbours for cards, letters, flowers, donations and kind messages of sympathy and support received at this sad time. Grateful thanks to Dr Lakeland and staff of Berry Lane Medical Centre for all their care, thanks also to Paramedics and Police for all
their help and support.
Jane's Mum and Dad want to thank our wonderful family for all their help and support. Our thanks also to Father Dutton for all his kind and friendly ministrations, we also extend our thanks to Martin's Funeralcare.
Published in The Lancashire Evening Post on Aug. 23, 2019
Read More
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.