|
|
|
NAWAZ (Nee McDUFF) It is with great sadness,
that we announce the passing,
on 11th July 2019, at home, of
JANE
Aged 47 years.
Loving mum of Adam,
and a much loved daughter, sister, sister-in-law, niece, auntie,
great auntie and cousin.
Requiem Mass at
St. Wilfrid's Church, Longridge, on Thursday 25th July at 11.45 a.m. followed by committal at
Preston Crematorium.
Mourning attire unnecessary,
a splash of colour will be appreciated.
Family flowers only please, donations if wished may be sent for St. Wilfrid's Church' or
'North West Air Ambulance' c/o
Martin's, The Funeral Directors,
1, Stonebridge Parade,
Preston Road, Longridge,
PRESTON. PR3 3AP.
Tel: 01772 - 782121.
Published in The Lancashire Evening Post on July 19, 2019