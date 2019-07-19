Home

Martins The Funeral Directors (Longridge, Preston)
1 Stonebridge Parade, Preston Road
Preston, Lancashire PR3 3AP
01772 782121
Requiem Mass
Thursday, Jul. 25, 2019
11:45
St. Wilfrid's Church
Longridge
Jane Nawaz Notice
NAWAZ (Nee McDUFF) It is with great sadness,
that we announce the passing,
on 11th July 2019, at home, of
JANE
Aged 47 years.
Loving mum of Adam,
and a much loved daughter, sister, sister-in-law, niece, auntie,
great auntie and cousin.
Requiem Mass at
St. Wilfrid's Church, Longridge, on Thursday 25th July at 11.45 a.m. followed by committal at
Preston Crematorium.
Mourning attire unnecessary,
a splash of colour will be appreciated.
Family flowers only please, donations if wished may be sent for St. Wilfrid's Church' or
'North West Air Ambulance' c/o
Published in The Lancashire Evening Post on July 19, 2019
