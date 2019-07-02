Home

YOULL Passed away peacefully at
Royal Preston Hospital
on 24th June 2019.

JAMES GORDON
(Gordon)
Aged 77 years.

Loving Husband of Beth,
a dear Father, Grandfather
and Father-in-law.

Funeral service at
God's Acre Chapel,
Moss House Lane, Much Hoole on Friday 5th July
at 2 pm prior to interment in the Woodland Burial Ground.
Family flowers only please, donations if you wished for
St Catherines Hospice
c/o the family

Inquiries to
G.C Whalley and Daughter,
Churchside Funeral Home, Longton. Tel: 612900 or 612848.
Published in The Lancashire Evening Post on July 2, 2019
