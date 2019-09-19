Home

Quigley James Oliver Peacefully in hospital on
10th September 2019,
aged 77 years.
Beloved husband of Ann.
Will be sadly missed
by all his family.
Requiem Mass at
St Wilfrid's RC Church, Preston
on Friday 20th September 2019 at 12.15pm, followed by committal
at Preston Crematorium.
No flowers by request; donations preferred to The Brothers Trust
c/o the funeral director
Inquiries to
Neal Buckley,
Longton Hutton & Penwortham
Funeral Service,
Skip Lane, Hutton
Tel: 616362
Published in The Lancashire Evening Post on Sept. 19, 2019
