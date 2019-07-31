|
PARKER James Robert
Bob After a long illness, peacefully at Cornmill Nursing Home,
aged 84 years.
Much loved Husband of Kate,
dear step father of Carolyn
and devoted grampy of Ciara.
Loved by the extended family.
Funeral service will take place
at Lancaster and Morecambe
Crematorium on Friday 9th
August 2019 at 11:30am. By Family request there is to be no black worn please.
Further enquiries please to
Dimonds Funeral care
2 Bridge Street, Garstang,
Preston, PR3 1YB
Tel:01995 602316
Published in The Lancashire Evening Post on July 31, 2019