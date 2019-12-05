Home

MURPHY James
(Jim) Peacefully in hospital on the
1st December 2019, aged 81 years.
Beloved husband of the late Rose, dearly loved partner of Sheila, loving dad to Russell, father-in-law to Diane and loving
grandad of Hannah.
Will be sadly missed
Funeral service at
Preston Crematorium on Wednesday the 11th December
at 10.45am.
Family flowers only; donations preferred to Alzheimer's Society c/o the funeral director.
Enquiries to Neal Buckley, Penwortham Funeral Service,
6 Liverpool Road, Penwortham
Tel: 744700
Published in The Lancashire Evening Post on Dec. 5, 2019
