MURPHY James
(Jim) Peacefully in hospital on the
1st December 2019, aged 81 years.
Beloved husband of the late Rose, dearly loved partner of Sheila, loving dad to Russell, father-in-law to Diane and loving
grandad of Hannah.
Will be sadly missed
Funeral service at
Preston Crematorium on Wednesday the 11th December
at 10.45am.
Family flowers only; donations preferred to Alzheimer's Society c/o the funeral director.
Enquiries to Neal Buckley, Penwortham Funeral Service,
6 Liverpool Road, Penwortham
Tel: 744700
Published in The Lancashire Evening Post on Dec. 5, 2019