|
|
|
MOONEY JAMES Aged 90 years.
It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of James
on Friday 24th May.
The much loved and loving Husband to Mary.
Much loved Father to Kieran, Eugene, James, Mary, Finola,
Anne and Dympna.
Loving Grandfather to Joseph, Alice, Sally, Isabelle, Martha, William, Emily, Niamh, Grace, Marianne, Lydia and Violet.
Father-in-law to Anna, Kate, Philip, Charles and Graham.
The Requiem Mass will be held on Thursday, 13th June, at 1pm
at Sacred Heart RC Church,
Ashton, Preston.
This will be followed by burial at Our Lady and St. Michael's,
Alston Lane, Longridge.
Family flowers only please.
Donations, if so desired, to the benefit of Sacred Heart
RC Church.
All enquiries to
Clifford Ward Funeral Directors,
Mount Pleasant,
Corporation Street,
Preston, PR1 2UQ.
Tel: 885775
Published in The Lancashire Evening Post on June 7, 2019
Read More