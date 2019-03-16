|
LOWERY James Eugene 1925-2019
Died peacefully in his sleep on
6th March aged 93 years.
Devoted Husband of Mary, adored father of Rachel, James, David and Mark and Father in Law of Rachel, Corinne, Sarah and Cliff.
Dearly Loved Gramps of Arianna, Jade, Liam, Niamh, Barnaby, Wilbur, Jasmine, Sam and Oliver.
Loved and Respected
Brother-in-law, Uncle and friend.
In the arms of the Angels now, watching over us from Heaven.
You will be Loved
and missed forever xxx
Requiem Mass St. Andrews Church, Cottam on
Thursday March 21st at 10.45am followed by committal at Preston Crematorium. Family flowers only please. Donations, if desired, to The Society of St. Vincent de Paul
c/o and all inquiries to
Clifford Ward Funeral Directors, Mount Pleasant,
Corporation Street, Preston.
PR1 2UQ. Tel 885775.
Published in The Lancashire Evening Post on Mar. 16, 2019
